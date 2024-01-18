Boise School Board approves first female superintendent

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise School District Board of Trustees has approved the appointment of the district's first female superintendent.

On Wednesday, the Board voted unanimously to appoint Lisa Roberts to the role.

Roberts has worked for the district for 31 years in various roles. For the last five years, she's served as the Deputy Superintendent.

Starting July 1, Roberts will oversee all 50 schools within the Boise School District, which serve more than 22,000 students.

“I am grateful to the Board of Trustees for this incredible opportunity to continue to serve the community I love so much, and meet the needs of our students, staff and community,” said Roberts.

Roberts also earned the endorsement of current Superintendent Coby Dennis. Dennis announced his retirement earlier this month, which will be effective on June 30.

"Lisa has the successful experience to move this District forward and I know first hand her commitment to the District’s Strategic Plan Vision of graduating each student prepared for success in college, career and in life, including supporting our student-centered learning initiative and positioning the District for continued success," said Dennis.