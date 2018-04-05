Boise rolls out new recycling program that will turn plastic into diesel fuel

Boise - Recycling plastics came to a crossroads in Boise after China decided to ban the plastics the United States was sending oversees, this forced the City of Boise to find a new to make sure plastic doesn't end up at the landfill.

The Boise Public Works Department is rolling out a new initiative where they will deliver orange hefty energy bags to people who can fill that bag up with certain plastics and put it in their blue recycling container.

This comes after the City was able to find a solution to the China problem and from here on out recycled plastics will head to Salt Lake City where that plastic will be transformed in diesel fuel.

People in Boise can expect to start receiving these orange bags in two-five weeks depending on where they reside within the city, but there are some changes the public needs to know about.

People can still put paper and cardboard and also larger plastics like milk jugs, laundry detergent and Gatorade bottles directly in the blue container, but other items like candy and chip wrappers, plastic shopping bags and foam production need to go in the orange bag.

The Public Works Department said that water bottles and clamshell type of containers are now trash.

"Sustainability is really important to the City of Boise," said Colin Hickman of the Public Works Department. "We are thrilled to be able to keep that plastic here regionally much like our compost program that is local."

There is a series of open houses where the public can learn more and for more information on recycling click here.

April 7 | Library! at Collister, 1-3 p.m.

April 10 | Downtown Main Library, 6-7:30 p.m.

April 12 | Library! at Cole & Ustick, 7:30-9 p.m.

April 14 | Library at Bown Crossing, 1-3 p.m.