Boise Roadster Show Brings Gearheads to the Treasure Valley

Boise, (ID) - The annual Boise Roadster Show is once again burning rubber in the Treasure Valley. The annual show which has been taking place for over 40 years has car lovers from all across the state coming to Boise to take in the beauty and power of some of the hottest cars, trucks, and bikes in all of Idaho.

The show isn't just all fun and games, the "Best Overall Show Winner" will cruise away with the prestigious Goldmark award and $2000.

The event takes place at Expo Idaho and runs from Friday to Sunday. Hours are listed below.

Friday Noon-10pm

Saturday 10am-10pm

Sunday 10am-5pm