Boise Roadster Show Brings Gearheads to the Treasure Valley

Alex Merritt
6:06 PM, Mar 10, 2018

The annual Boise Roadster Show is once again burning rubber in the Treasure Valley. The annual show which has been taking place for over 40 years has car lovers from all across the state coming to Boise to take in the beauty and power of some of the hottest cars, trucks, and bikes in all of Idaho.

Boise, (ID) - The annual Boise Roadster Show is once again burning rubber in the Treasure Valley. The annual show which has been taking place for over 40 years has car lovers from all across the state coming to Boise to take in the beauty and power of some of the hottest cars, trucks, and bikes in all of Idaho.

The show isn't just all fun and games, the "Best Overall Show Winner" will cruise away with the prestigious Goldmark award and $2000.

The event takes place at Expo Idaho and runs from Friday to Sunday. Hours are listed below.

Friday Noon-10pm
Saturday 10am-10pm 
Sunday 10am-5pm

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top