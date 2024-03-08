Boise River will begin rising as releases from Lucky Peak Dam are expected soon

BOISE, Idaho — Cold mountain water will soon be flowing from Lucky Peak Dam.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District expects flood risk management releases will begin either later this month or sometime in early April.

Snowpack in the Boise River basin as of March 7 is 102% of median, according to the Natural Resources Conservation Service. The Boise River reservoir system, which includes Anderson Ranch Dam, Arrowrock Dam and Lucky Peak Dam, is currently 72% full.

Releases from Lucky Peak Dam are expected to start between mid-March and early-April. The finalized date will depend on future weather and basin conditions. An additional announcement will be issued closer to the start of releases, with additional details regarding target dates and flows.

Releases from Lucky Peak Dam will be managed to provide sufficient space in the reservoir system to capture the peak snowmelt runoff later this spring. A full supply of irrigation water is anticipated this summer.

Officials advise the public to be aware of risks associated with increased Boise River flows. The water is deep, cold and fast. Caution should be used near the river banks.

For real-time Boise River flows at USACE and Reclamation facilities, visit https://www.usbr.gov/pn/hydromet/rtindex/boise.html.

