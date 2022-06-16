Boise River flows to decrease in the city next week

River flows in the Boise River will begin to decrease next week as Lucky Peak Reservoir is topped off.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Bureau of Reclamation began reducing river flows through the City of Boise — flows near the Glenwood Bridge are around 2,400 cubic feet per second (CFS) and will be dropped by 500 CFS June 17. Those flows are expected to stay consistent throughout the weekend but could be adjusted as inflow from the mountains continues to decrease, according to a release from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Lucky Peak Dam is around 3,053 feet and the final fill to 2,055 feet will happen next week and hold through the rest of the season, according to the release. The reservoir is expected to stay full through mid-August.

Officials continue to urge people to be cautious around the river as the water is still deep, cold and fast. River flows can continue to change throughout the snow-melt season.