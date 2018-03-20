Boise River flows set to increase Wednesday

BOISE, ID - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Bureau of Reclamation are increasing flows of the Boise River from the current 240 to 1,750 cubic-feet-per-second beginning Wednesday, according to a Bureau of Reclamation news release.

“The flow through town will be increased 500 cubic-feet-per-second each day over three days, starting on March 21 and ending on March 23, 2018. This increase in flows is due the current snowpack in the basin, as well as good reservoir carryover from the 2017 season. These releases will help reduce the risk of flooding later in the spring -- which can happen with rapidly melting snow and seasonal precipitation,” the release explained.

Right now, the Boise River reservoirs are at about 82 percent of capacity. Additional flow increases are possible in the coming weeks, officials said, depending on the weather conditions. A full supply of irrigation water is anticipated this summer.

Officials are advising the public to be aware of the danger associated with increased Boise River flows. The water is deep, cold, and fast, so extreme caution should be used near the river banks.



