Float season on the Boise River officially opened June 27.

The float season opens as Boise is forecasted to get its first 100-degree day of the year. The Barber Park parking fee kiosk, equipment rentals, shuttle service and snack shack will also be opened, according to Float the Boise River.

Before heading out on the water, people are encouraged to review the 2022 Float the Boise River guide.