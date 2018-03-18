Boise,ID - On this Saint Patrick's Day, it was not just about wearing green and hunting for a pot of gold. Some people in the Treasure Valley started their Saint Patty's weekend by shaving their heads.

Saturday's event called "Shaved for Heroes" was all for the Saint Baldrick's Foundation in hope to raise money and awareness to fight childhood cancers.

The foundation is a cause close to Anne Pedersen.

"I'm lucky to be alive," Pedersen said.

Pedersen spent her Saint Patrick's Day watching her family and friends shave their heads,

"At two, I was diagnosed with leukemia," Pedersen said.

Anne would go on to beat cancer but the experience stuck with her and her brother, and that's why they're trying to help others through fundraisers like Saint Baldrick's.

Pedersen's brother, Tyler Porter said today was emotional for him because it reminds him how precious life can be.

"If you can save one life, it's worth it," said Tyler Porter.

Eight children and adults shaved their heads for the Saint Baldrick's foundation today.

Anne teared up watching her husband shave his head.

"I just want people to know that there is hope."

Although she has been cancer free for 48 years, she spent Saturday reflecting on her journey.

"People say you might not be able to remember what happened to you when you were two but I did, and it hurt," Pedersen said.

Although what she went through was traumatic, she's glad she could be a pioneer in the cancer research.

"The combination of drugs they were using were so new that I was part of the research at St. Judes," added Pedersen.

She hopes her story can give others hope.