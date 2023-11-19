Boise Rescue Mission serves thousands of free Thanksgiving meals

Boise Rescue Mission is hosting its annual Thanksgiving banquets in Boise and Nampa. The free banquets are expected to provide thousands of hungry attendees with a traditional holiday meal.

"We're expecting about two thousand people today who are going to come through here, have a meal with us, get a turkey and box of food for their own holiday next week and we're really excited to be serving again," says Boise Rescue Mission President and CEO Bill Roscoe.

Volunteers are also distributing food boxes complete with turkey and all of the holiday fixings.

For those who missed the banquet on Nov. 18, BRM is hosting another Thanksgiving banquet from 10 am to 2 pm on Nov. 21 at the Vineyard Boise Christian Fellowship on Chinden Rd.

"Tuesday we'll duplicate this event at the Vinyard Church on Chinden Road in Boise and again we're expecting several hundred people there," says Roscoe. "We'll be doing the same thing, meals and fellowship and turkeys and food boxes to go."

To find more information about Boise Rescue Mission Ministries and pre-registration for the Nov. 21 Thanksgiving banquet, visit BoiseRM.org.