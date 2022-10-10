Boise Rescue mission launches new program to help unplanned or crisis pregnancy situations

BOISE, Idaho — A new program in the Treasure Valley is looking to fill the gaps for those facing unplanned or crisis pregnancy situations.

Boise Rescue Mission now focuses on addressing the needs these women and girls might face in a state where abortion is not an option.

The non-profit launched “Cradle of Hope” Monday in an effort to provide a safe haven for moms and babies facing homelessness.

“In a post-Roe V. Wade America, it is more important than ever to reach out to women and girls in a crisis pregnancy situation reminding them that they are not alone and that life is the first gift from god,” CEO Rev. Bill Roscoe said.

The multi-phase program focuses on new life skills, like home economics and education.

“We really wanted to emphasize, people do not have to be alone and afraid and feel like there are no resources because we are here for you,” Chief Operating Officer Jean Lockhart said.

Looking to fill the gap needs in crisis pregnancy care — Boise Rescue Mission also has local partnerships to help. Plus, City Light home has clothing and housing for those in need.

“If a mom comes in, and they have in the past, with absolutely nothing for their baby, we have all of it. Then we have higher-level services like does this mom want to go to college to get some education or to get a better job for her family?” Lockhart said.

Along with safe housing, the program also offers emergency supplies, transportation to doctor’s appointments, childcare and more.

“They have a place to go,” Roscoe said. “Not just a place to go, but a place that’s ready to receive them and help them through their pregnancy.”

