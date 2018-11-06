Boise Rescue Mission helped 60 homeless veterans get off the street in the past year

Boise - The Boise Rescue Mission started a program to help homeless veterans ten years ago and in the past year, 62 veterans were able to get off the streets.

The transition out of the military and coming home from war comes with a lot of challenges, however, something every veteran faces when they leave the military is losing the comaraderie that bonds the military together.

"The first thing we want to do is build that back," said Boise Rescue Mission CEO Bill Roscoe who served in Vietnam. "In the military, you are part of a team, you are part of a group with immediate friends right next to you who become like a family."

The Rescue Mission offers veterans a place to stay with dorms across the Treasure Valley and helping veterans build community while also helping to address the psychological impacts of serving in the military.

"We see veterans staying in their own place after they leave the rescue mission," said Roscoe. "It is upward of 80 percent."

Roscoe also said with the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan that there have been more women to help in recent years.

The Boise Rescue Mission is fueled by donations, they receive no government funding, but they have helped more than 400 veterans with homelessness in the past ten years.

Nationwide the number of homeless veterans has decreased by 5.4 percent in the last year.

Here is a link to the Boise Rescue Mission page, they are always looking for donations to help in the Treasure Valley.