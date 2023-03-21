Boise Rescue Cat named 2023 Cadbury Clucking Bunny

BOISE, Idaho — Boise has a new celebrity!

Cadbury has announced the winner of the 5th "Cadbury Bunny Tryouts", and this year, it's a cat named Crash who was rescued by a Boise animal shelter, Simply Cats.

Crash makes history by being the first cat to be featured as the Cadbury Clucking Bunny, receiving thousands of votes from fans around the country.

Previous winners include Henri the English Bulldog (2019), Lieutenant Dan (2020), Betty the Frog (2021), and Annie Rose (2022).

The feline, an eight-year-old male, was rescued after a devastating car accident that left him severely injured. Workers at the shelter where he was recovering fell in love with him, eventually making him their resident cat.

"We are jumping with joy to hear Crash is the next Cadbury Bunny but not surprised as he is always the center of attention in any room. He’s been through so much over the past few years and we appreciate the love his friends, family and cat enthusiasts across the country have shown,” said Maddie Corey, Crash’s owner. “We can’t wait to see Crash take center stage for this year’s Cadbury Clucking Bunny Commercial and share his story with the world.”

In celebration of year five of the Tryouts, the Cadbury brand continued its longstanding partnership with the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) with a donation of $20,000. Together, Cadbury and the ASPCA are committed to raising awareness for pets in need and supporting the ASPCA's mission of providing effective means for the prevention of cruelty to animals.

In addition to being featured in the commercial, Crash takes home a $5000 cash prize for himself and $5000 to his shelter of choice (I bet I know who it will be).

Keep an eye out starting March 25 for the new Cadbury Clucking Bunny commercial featuring Crash!

