Boise Relay for Life kicked off 2018 campaign at Boise Brewing

Boise, ID - Boise Relay for Life kicked off their session at Boise Brewing. Shea Neely has been cancer free for 28 years.The 43-year old now spends her days telling people her survivor story. Wednesday she helped kicked off Relay for Life campaign at Boise Brewing.



Armalene Matson is an event lead for Relay for Life Boise she said everyone knows someone with the disease.

"In Idaho, one in two people will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime," said Matson.

Neely story began with a lump on her hip.

"I was diagnosed when I was 15 years old," said Neely.

After a series of test, she found out that lump was bone cancer. She said there were no warning signs and the emotions she felt were overwhelming.

" I was in the hospital for three weeks for recovery. I had crutches for four months, and then I had to walk with a cane for two months," Neely added.

She said it was already tough being a teenager, but when you add cancer into the mix, it makes things worse.

"I lost friends because I had cancer. They didn't know what to say to me or what cancer was," said Neely.

She further explained that school was unbearable.

" I remember losing my hair, and people would talk about me behind my back and make fun of me," said Neely.

She said she felt alone. The Southern California woman kicked cancer and grew up only to face another set of challenges.

"The side effects were that I had some hearing loss. Physically I was disabled. I had to walk with a cane a lot of the times," said Neely.

She added that the emotional scars would eventually turn into physical ones.

Neely said if she could teach people one thing about her story is that she wants people to be kind.



Relay for Life main event will take place on Saturday, June 23rd. This event is the main fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.