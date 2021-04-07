Friends of the Boise Public Library Auction starts Friday

BOISE, Idaho — It's a big weekend for Boise-area bookworms. The Friends of the Boise Public Library April Auction starts Friday and runs through the weekend.

There are special editions, children's books and even rare collector items. Most of the books are donated and the money raised will pay for special projects throughout the year and help fund satellite libraries.

"We have movies and CDs, so if you're not a big reader but you like to watch movies or listen to music, we got something that will appeal to you as well, and all of the funds we raise go back in support of the libraries programming," said Jill Johnson, vice president of the Friends of the Boise Public Library.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, everything will be done online through an auction website. Some books and other items like bookshelves are already listed for you to check out before the sale begins.