Boise Public Library asks for community input on future services

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Public Library is asking for the community's input on where to focus their services in the future. It's part of a larger planning process to help strengthen the Library's role in the community, by better meeting needs and creating a welcoming environment.

“With so many changes in our city in recent years, we are turning to our community to listen first as we write the next chapter of the Boise Public Library together,” said Library Director Jessica Dorr.

The planning process is expected to one year. They'll focus on community engagement, benchmarking with peer libraries, conduct interviews with stakeholders and review data collection and analysis. After that, the Library will consider all of the collected information and set new priorities.

The Boise Public Library has a number of ways residents can get involved during this planning process. All residents are invited to participate, whether you visit the facility or not.

Listening sessions will be held in person and online for the next few weeks. Registration is required to participate online, and is encouraged but not required to attend in person.

Those who are interested in sharing feedback can also fill out an online survey, here.