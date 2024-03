The 2024 Boise Pride Festival is looking for a theme for this year's celebrations which kick off on Sept. 15.

Theme ideas like Power in Progress, Stonewall 50, A Legacy of Liberation, and last year's chosen theme, Be Proud & Be Loud are aimed at celebrating the LGBTQ+ community and their presence in Idaho.

If you have an idea for the 2024 Boise Pride Festival theme, you can submit it on BoisePrideFest.org. Theme ideas must be submitted by March 13th so don't hesitate to send yours in.