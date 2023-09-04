Boise Pride coming Sept. 8-10

BOISE, Idaho — The annual Boise Pride Festival is back in town to celebrate its 33rd anniversary this year.

The event lasts through the weekend of Sept. 8-10 and is free for all to attend. Boise Pride Fest aims to promote unity and celebrate the diversity of sexual orientations and gender identities as Idaho's largest Pride event of the year.

Festivities kick off at 5:30 pm on Friday with a fireworks show at 10 pm. Saturday starts earlier at 11 am with activities winding down at 9 pm. Sunday features The Fred Meyer Pride Parade starting at 9:30 am.

All festival performances take place at Cecil D. Andrus Park.