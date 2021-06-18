Boise Pride announces featured lineup for 2021 festival

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Pride announced the talent lineup for the three-day 2021 Boise Pride Festival happening September 10-12 at Cecil D. Andrus Park. Featured talent includes Todrick Hall, Trixie Mattel and her band, Mary Lambert, Bright Light Bright Light, Kaleena Zanders and Jujubee.

Festival organizers say additional acts are to be announced later this summer.

“After such a challenging year for so many and knowing how deeply people miss coming together, we are thrilled to present the 32nd annual Boise Pride Festival in person,” said Michael Dale, president of Boise Pride’s board of directors. “We are equally proud and excited to share this incredible lineup of powerhouse performers with our community, sponsors, and supporters. Our festival is not only a celebration, but a way to highlight the diversity, strength, and resilience of the LGBTQ+ community and these artists represent that and so much more.”

The festival is expanded from two to three days with the traditional fireworks show happening over the Capitol building on September 10. The Boise Pride Parade is happening on September 12.

IN addition to performances by the featured talent, there will be local, regional and national vendors and booths, food trucks and local entertainment. That entertainment ranges from drag to dance, burlesque to aerial performance, and more.

The festival is free to attend with donations encouraged. The full schedule will be released later this summer.

Boise Pride Festival provided the following information on the featured talent:

Todrick Hall is a multi-talented singer, rapper, actor, director, choreographer, and social media personality who rose to prominence on and after his appearance on American Idol. Todrick’s Broadway credits include Chicago, The Color Purple, Kinky Boots, Memphis, and Waitress. He also appears regularly on RuPaul’s Drag Race and recently released the album, Femuline.

Jon Sams/Boise Pride Festival

Trixie Mattel is the stage name of Brian Michael Firkus, an American singer, actor, and drag queen. He is also a Billboard Heatseekers #1 charting recording artist (One Stone, 2018), a successful touring act, and one half of a comic duo with Katya on YouTube (UNHhhh & Netflix's I Like To Watch). Trixie is the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 3 (originally competing on season 7) and is also a New York Times Best-Selling author, an award-winning podcaster, and a viral YouTube content creator.

Boise Pride Festival

Mary Lambert is an American singer, songwriter, poet, and spoken word artist. She is best known for being featured on the marriage-equality anthem “Same Love,” from the Grammy-winning Macklemore & Ryan Lewis album The Heist. She recently starred in the Netflix animated movie musical Arlo the Alligator Boy and the follow-up animated series, I Heart Arlo.

Boise Pride Festival

Bright Light Bright Light is Welsh-born, NYC residing Rod Thomas who is a pop culture-obsessed artist hugely influenced by 80s and 90s cinema. He has toured with Cher, Ellie Goulding, and John Grant, and toured and recorded with Sir Elton John, Erasure and Scissor Sisters. Aside from making music, Rod is a DJ who has remixed Erasure and Bananarama and has composed for many independent film and TV projects.

Boise Pride Festival

Kaleena Zanders is a singer, songwriter, and producer earning comparisons to ’90s House vocalists like CeCe Peniston and Robin S. Her talent brings the genre back to its queer, Black origins. She has taken the mic at major festivals including Coachella, EDC, and Snow Globe, and recently released her debut EP, everything we have is misaligned.

Helen Perez/Boise Pride Festival

Jujubee is a singer, songwriter, drag performer, makeup artist, and comedian from Boston, Massachusetts. Jujubee is one of America’s most beloved fashion Drag Queens best known for being a contestant on Season 2 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Seasons 1 and 5 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, and RuPaul’s Drag U. Jujubee is also one of four hosts on the hit TLC makeover series Dragnificent.