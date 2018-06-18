Boise Police to focus on busy intersection safety

BOISE, ID - Boise Police motorcycle and traffic enforcement officers will be focusing patrols on a number of what officials are calling “precarious” intersections over the next month, according to a Boise Police news release.

The effort is a partnership between Boise Police and the Idaho Office of Highway Safety,

The intersections have been identified by the Office of Highway Safety as having the highest number of crashes in Boise.

The patrols will run between from June 15 to July 13.

Officers will be focusing on education and enforcement of violations including drivers speeding through intersections, failing to obey traffic signals, texting while driving, following too closely, and not wearing a seatbelt.

The intersections identified by the Idaho Office of Highway Safety that officers will focus on are:

Cole Rd./Overland Rd.

Cole Rd./Fairview Ave.

Fairview Ave./Maple Grove Rd.

Franklin Rd./Milwaukee St.

Cole Rd./Franklin Rd.

Fairview Ave./Milwaukee St.

Curtis Rd./Fairview Ave.

Five Mile Rd./Overland Rd.

Orchard St./Overland Rd.

Eagle Rd./McMillan Rd.

Glenwood St./State St.

Cloverdale Rd./Fairview Ave.

Maple Grove Rd./Overland Rd.

Entertainment Ave./Overland Rd.

Fairview Ave./Five Mile Rd.

Chinden Blvd./Eagle Rd.

Emerald St./Milwaukee St.

Cole Rd./Ustick Rd.

Fairview Ave./Mitchell St.



