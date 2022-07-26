Boise Police: Swastikas spray painted on bike lane, removed by ACHD

BOISE, Idaho — Swastika symbols painted on a bike lane have been removed by crews and are now being investigated.

Boise Police began investigating after receiving a report of the symbols painted on the bike lane at West Sloane Street and North Roe Street on July 23. Officers later received additional reports of swastika symbols on July 25.

Officers used paint to obscure the symbols in coordination with Ada County Highway District.

"We appreciate the community reaching out to us about these hateful acts of vandalism and we take these matters very seriously, not just for the crime but for the fear it creates," police said in a statement. "The Boise Police Department is committed to making this a safe city and a city for everyone."

Police are following any tips and evidence in the investigation.