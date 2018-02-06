Boise Police: Suspects admit to golf ball vandalisms

BOISE, ID - Boise Police detectives say six suspects have admitted their involvement in dozens of vandalisms in which golf balls were used to break windows and damage vehicles and homes in north and southeast Boise neighborhoods.

Since January 13th, police say there have been over thirty reports of damage -- totaling over $15,000.

Police received reports from victims on W. Ranch Road, E. Hearthstone Drive, W. Villa Norte Street, E. Braemere Road, S. Sweetgrass Way, and E. Warm Springs Avenue.

Investigators say they received numerous tips, pictures, and videos -– some from home surveillance cameras -- of the damage. “Neighbors who see something and say something are crucial to helping solve these types of crimes,” said Sgt. Sara Hill, a School Resource Officer with the Boise Police Department.

The names and ages of the suspects were not released.

The police report has been routed to the prosecutor for charges, police say.