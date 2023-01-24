Boise Police shoot and kill wanted suspect in parking lot near Village at Meridian

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police shot and killed a man officers said was wanted on felony charges.

According to a Boise Police Department press release Boise Police and Fugitive Recovery Agents from the Idaho Department of Corrections were searching for a man wanted on felony charges near the intersection of Fairview and Records way.

At around 4:30 p.m. officers located the suspect in the parking lot of the Texas Roadhouse in the Meridian Crossings Mall, and tried to remove him from the car and take him into custody. Boise Police say the suspect produced a weapon. A Boise Police officer then shot the suspect, according to the release.

Police say officers rendered aid, but the suspect died on the scene.

Police have not identified the man killed as next of kin is being notified.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Ada County Critical Incident task force led by the Garden City Police Department.

The officer involved was not hurt and will be placed on paid administrative leave.

The Boise Police Department will conduct an internal investigation, along with a separate investigation by the City of Boise Office of Police Accountability

This is a developing story. This article will updated with more information as it becomes available