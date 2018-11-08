Boise police say they seized nearly 5 pounds of meth in west Boise home

BOISE, Idaho - The Boise Police Department is praising its officers, after it says a large drug bust in Boise took nearly five pounds of meth off the streets.

After a lengthy joint investigation by BPD Neighborhood Contact Officers and members of BANDIT (Boise Area Narcotics Interdiction Team), officers executed a search warrant on a west Boise home last week.

Police say, in addition to nearly five pounds of meth, they also seized some LSD, DMT and marijuana.

The operation led to felony drug trafficking charges, but police did not share how many suspects were involved.