Watch
News

Actions

Boise police remove 'Proud Boys' flags from Idaho interstate

items.[0].image.alt
Idaho News 6
Boise Police Department
Posted at 1:03 PM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 15:03:09-04

The Boise Police Department says officers removed flags emblazoned with the emblem of the neo-fascist Proud Boys organization after someone hung them from several overpasses on a busy Idaho interstate.

Police spokesperson Haley Williams told the Idaho Statesman that officers removed the flags on Saturday morning. It wasn’t immediately clear who hung up the flags on Interstate 84 overpasses in Boise, but Williams said anyone with information should contact the police department.

The Proud Boys are considered a hate group by organizations like the Anti-Defamation League and the Southern Poverty Law Center. Proud Boys members describe themselves as a politically incorrect men’s club for “Western chauvinists.”

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light