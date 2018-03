Boise Police need your help finding a missing teenager.

Police say 15-year-old Lily is an endangered runaway. Investigators say she is with a non-custodial parent and believe she may be in danger. She was last seen Tuesday morning in the area of Cole and Victory.

If you have any information about where she may be please call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS or head to 343cops.com to give police details.