Boise Police looking for man not seen since last Thanksgiving

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police are looking for a man whose family has not seen or heard from since Thanksgiving 2020.

BPD says they were contacted on March 30, 2021, by Antjuan's family from out of state.

His family was worried because no one had seen or talked to him since Thanksgiving. Boise Police have followed up on several leads and have not been able to find him.

Police say Antjuan is a 34-year-old Black man, around 6 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has a pierced nose and ears, and tattoos on his forearms, according to police.

Police say Antjuan lives in the Boise area. His family is worried because they say it is unusual for him to go this long without checking in.

If you have any information, call dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Crimestoppers at 208-343-COPS. You can also use the CrimeStoppers website or leave a tip using the P3 Tips app on your phone.