Boise Police looking for leads in child enticement case

Steve Bertel
4:42 PM, Aug 20, 2018
BOISE - Boise Police are now asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a child enticement that happened Friday, July 13th. Officers say they’ve spent several weeks following leads, with no results.

According to a Boise Police Department news release, a 13-year-old girl reported being approached while walking near Comba Park near N. Five Mile Rd. and W. Ustick Rd. in west Boise. 

“It was about 8:45 at night when she was approached by an unknown male adult in a dirty, white, four-door cross over SUV or minivan style vehicle,” the release said.

The suspect asked the 13-year-old to get into the vehicle and, when she refused, the driver sped away, police said.

A nearby surveillance camera captured video of the suspect’s vehicle. 

The suspect is described as an older male adult in his 40’s, with a “wrinkly face, short hair, stubble on his chin, and a deep voice,” the release stated.

Anyone with information about the suspect -- or anyone who has witnessed similar activity -- is asked to call Ada County dispatch at 208-377-6790. To remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers: at 208-343-COPS (2677), www.343COPS.com, or leave a tip using the “P3 Tips” app for your mobile device.  
 

