Boise Police looking for five-time convenience store robbery suspect

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is asking the public for any information they may have regarding a robbery suspect connected to a series of convenience store robberies.

The suspect is described as having a unique walk and being between 5'4"-5'6". They have worn a mask and have carried a weapon during each robbery, and have taken an undisclosed amount of cash and merchandise.

Boise Police Department

Robbery locations, thus far, have been:



5000 W. Overland Rd. - 5/30/2023

4000 W. Rose Hill St. – 6/29/2023

1000 S. Orchard St – 7/13/2023

4000 W. Rose Hill St. – 8/14/2023

Boise Police Violent Crimes Detectives have been following up on multiple leads, but are asking for any additional tips from the public, offering a $5,000 reward for any that lead to an arrest.

Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to contact Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at: 343COPS.Com, the P3 tips app, or call 208-343-COPS(2677).