Boise Police looking for cell phone thief

BOISE, ID - Boise Police officers are investigating a cell phone theft which took place at a store on the 7200 block of West Overland Road on about 4 p.m. December 18.

While a store employee was helping a customer at a drive-up window, another customer -- inside the store at the time -- took a personal cell phone that was on the counter, according to a Boise Police Department news release. The suspect then left the store with the phone.

He’s described as a white man, possibly in his late 20s or early 30s, with brown hair and a brown goatee. He was wearing a black coat and blue jeans at the time of the theft.

Anyone with any information about the theft -- or the suspect -- is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: at 208-343-COPS (2677), www.343COPS.com, or leave a tip using the “P3 Tips” app for your mobile device.

