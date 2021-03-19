UPDATE: Aggravated battery suspect arrested by U.S. Marshals task force in Nampa

BOISE, Idaho — UPDATE (3/24): The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force found Daniel Bondar in Nampa Tuesday around 3 p.m. The task force is made up of officers from Boise, Garden City, Nampa and Ada County.

Bondar was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Canyon County Jail on charges of Felony Aggravated battery, Felony use of a firearm in commission of a crime and Felony unlawful possession of a firearm, according to a news release.

The release says officers also found the weapon believed to be involved in the aggravated battery.

ORIGINAL STORY: Boise Police officers are asking for help finding a man wanted on a warrant for felony aggravated battery. Police ask if you see Daniel Bondar to not approach him as he is believed to be armed and dangerous.

According to a news release, Bondar is wanted after an incident on Wednesday shortly before 7:30 a.m. near N. Maple Grove and W. Ustick Road. Evidence shows he shot a woman who is known to him and dropped her off at a local hospital and fled, according to police. The release says the woman is expected to recover.

Officers have been actively looking for Bondar since they found out his identity and followed up on several leads.

If you see Bondar, call Officer Thueson at 208-570-6418 or leave an anonymous tip by calling CrimeStoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677). You can also use the CrimeStoppers website or leave a tip using the P3 Tips app on your phone.

Bondar, age 31, is identified by police as a white man with short brown hair and green eyes. He is 6'4" and weighs around 240 pounds. Bondar has a full sleeve of tattoos on one of his arms and one of his legs, according to police. He also has BONDAR tattooed vertically on one forearm.

Police say Bondar was last seen with scruffy facial hair, a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt or jacket and black track pants with two stripes going down the legs.