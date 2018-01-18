A 17-year-old male from Boise is being charged as an adult following a sexual attack on a female victim and a physical attack on two others.

At about 5:30 p.m. last Saturday, Boise Police officers responded to a report of an assault that had taken place in the 3000 block of West Pasadena Drive.

Officers learned the suspect –- whose name is not being released by authorities because he is a juvenile -- had attacked a female teenager, as well as two other people who tried to intervene.

When police contacted the suspect, he struck one of the officers, according to a Boise Police Department news release.

The suspect now faces three felonies charges: forcible sexual penetration with a foreign object, battery with intent to commit a serious felony, and battery on a law enforcement officer. He also faces two misdemeanor battery charges.

The teen was booked into the Ada County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

