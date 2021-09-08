Boise Police issues reminders ahead of Boise State home opener

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State's home opener against UTEP is this Friday and the Boise Police Department is issuing reminders ahead of the game.

People are encouraged to celebrate responsibly and police are advising citizens and area businesses to check IDs and not give alcohol to those under 21. Boise Police will be checking for illegal alcohol use in the campus area, with an emphasis on neighborhoods just south of campus where problems are reported by neighbors and businesses.

The 10 to 10 Zone is in place for home games this season. The zone specifies areas off-campus where people 21 and older can drink alcoholic beverages from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on home football game days only. No "grey area" exists outside the boundaries and illegal alcohol use outside the boundaries will be enforced, according to police.

Alcoholic drinks are allowed in opaque plastic cups in the zone. Glass containers, beer cans, and liquor bottles and cups with alcoholic labeling are now allowed. You can see a mpa of the zone provided by Boise Police below.

Those carrying open containers of alcohol on city streets, sidewalks, city parks or parking lots risk getting a citation. Illegally possessing an open container of alcohol or urinating in public is a misdemeanor that requires a court appearance with a possible penalty of a fine up to $1,000 or 6 months in jail.

Minors found in possession of alcohol risk a driver’s license suspension and/or a fine.

A person who sells or furnishes alcohol to an underage youth will face fines between $500 and $1,000 plus up to one year in jail.

The Bronco Gameday Shuttle will be happening again this year. The Downtown Boise Association has coordinated free shuttles from several downtown locations to Albertsons Stadium. The shuttle runs every 15 minutes for two hours before game time and immediately after the game for one hour. Click here to see the shuttle pickup locations.

Police will be watching for parked cars in neighborhoods and on public streets that pose safety hazards, like blocking sidewalks, crosswalks and fire hydrants or parked too close to intersections or stop signs. Both Idaho State and Boise City codes prohibit the following:



Within 30 feet of a stop sign or yield sign

Within 20 feet of a crosswalk-marked or unmarked-at an intersection

Within 15 feet of a fire hydrant

On a sidewalk

On a yellow or red "no parking" curb

The above applies to motor vehicles, motorcycles and scooters. Most parking tickets carry a fine of around $60 and drivers risk their vehicle being towed if it is blocking a driveway, access way, fire hydrant or parked illegally in an alley.

Boise Police and Boise Parks and Recreation are also reminding people that all vehicles must be parked legally in Julia Davis Park, Ann Morrison Park, Idaho Fallen Firefighters Memorial Park and Kristin Armstrong Municipal Park. Parking is free on a first-come, first-served basis.

Parking in Julia Davis will be limited this weekend because of Art in the Park. Towing will be delayed at the above-mentioned parks until 9 a.m. the following morning regardless of the game's kickoff time. Vehicles must be parked in a designated parking space and cars parked on a yellow curb will be towed.

Glass drink containers are prohibited in all City of Boise parks and any other glass must be removed from the park by visitors and can't be thrown in the trash. Alcohol consumption is allowed inside the 10 for 10 Zone in Julia Davis Park, but alcohol policies vary at other locations including Ann Morrison Park and Kristin Armstrong Municipal Park.

For more information on safety regulations, park reservations and policies, click here or call 208-608-7600 if you have more questions.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on September 10 and if you can't make it out to Albertsons Stadium, the game is airing on Fox Sports 1.