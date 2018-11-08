BOISE - A male suspect has been taken into custody following a stabbing in southeast Boise neighborhood Friday morning.

It happened shortly after 11 a.m. at a home on the 3900 blocks of Preamble Place.

“Reports indicated a male adult was attacking a male victim with a knife outside the residence,” according to a Boise Police news release. “When officers arrived on the scene, they located the suspect still holding a knife. He did not comply with officer commands to drop the knife and two officers deployed their tasers to subdue the suspect. The knife was secured and officers took the suspect into custody.”

The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries that, police say, at this time do not appear to be life-threatening.

The suspect was also transported to the hospital to be assessed.

“It is unknown at this time what the suspect was doing in the neighborhood and it doesn't appear that the victim knew the suspect,” the release said.



