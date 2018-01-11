Boise Police investigating fatal hit-and-run

BOISE, ID - One person is dead following a hit-and-run accident that took place in west Boise late Wednesday night.

About 11:15 p.m., Boise Police officers responded to a call of an injury accident near West Fairview and North Shamrock Avenues.



Officers learned a vehicle traveling eastbound on Fairview had struck a man and his vehicle which was stopped along the side of the road. “The vehicle was parked without any lights on and the victim was struck as he stood outside the vehicle,” said a BPD news release.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the victim stopped at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

“However, the victim was subsequently struck by two additional vehicles that did not stop and left the scene,” the release stated.

The victim was pronounced dead shortly after police arrived.

No charges have been filed.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Ada County Coroner once proper notifications have been made.

Anyone with information about the crash or the drivers who left the scene is urged to contact the Boise Police Department by calling dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677), www.343COPS.com, or leave a tip using the “P3 Tips” app for your mobile device.



