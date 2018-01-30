Boise Police find 43 lbs. of pot at bus station; New York traveler arrested

BOISE, ID - A Brooklyn man has been arrested after Boise Police say he was traveling cross-country with 43 pounds of marijuana.

On Tuesday morning, officers were called to the bus station at 13th and Bannock Streets in downtown Boise.

A bus had stopped in Boise for what was termed an “unscheduled maintenance.” Police received a report of a possible narcotics violation.

When officers arrived, evidence indicated that a bag located in the cargo area of the bus possibly contained marijuana, according to a Boise Police news release. “A search of the bag revealed several large plastic bags, each containing a green substance which tested presumptive positive for marijuana,” the release stated.

Officers located the owner of the bag. They also found more luggage belonging to the suspect, later identified as Richard Berry, 51, of New York. The luggage contained “over two dozen vacuum-sealed plastic bags of marijuana. In total, officers located approximately 43.5 pounds of marijuana,” the release said.

Officers pointed out all the luggage belonging to Berry.

He was taken to the Ada County Jail under and booked on a felony charge of marijuana trafficking.

