UPDATE: Boise Police Department finds missing, endangered teen

Idaho News 6/Boise Police Department
Posted at 3:19 PM, Jun 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 00:04:03-04

BOISE, Idaho — UPDATE: Anela has been found by Boise Police and is confirmed to be safe.

ORIGINAL SCRIPT: Boise Police are looking for a reported missing and endangered teen.

According to a press release from the Boise Police Department, Anela was last seen walking in the area of Sunflower Lane and Mitchell Street around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

BPD says Anela, 13, of Boise, is about 5'6" with brown eyes; her hair is brown with dyed red bangs. Boise Police says Anela was last seen wearing a light gray Nike Jordan sweatshirt with gray sweatpants and white high-top tennis shoes and was also carrying a pink or maroon-colored backpack.

If you have seen Anela or have any information regarding her whereabouts, Boise Police asks that you call the non-emergency dispatch at (208) 377-6790, or call Crime Stoppers at (208) 343-COPS.

