Boise Police Department launches program to help disabled individuals during traffic stops

BOISE, Idaho — On Sept. 9, the Boise Police Department announced the launch of the Blue Envelop Program.

The program, created with the aid of Boise's Cross Disability Task Force, helps those with disabilities "communicate with law enforcement," according to BPD.

The Blue Envelope holds copies of a driver's license, vehicle registration, and proof of insurance, with the option to add details of their disability, needs for communication, and emergency contact information, the City of Boise's website stated.

Anyone with a Blue Envelope is encouraged to notify law enforcement during a traffic stop or emergency that they have an envelope, to ensure support and communication are provided as needed.

The City of Boise said that "anyone who thinks the program would be helpful is welcome to participate," sharing that participation in Blue Envelope is voluntary with no eligibility requirements at this time.

Those interested in getting a Blue Envelope can do so by filling out a form on the City of Boise's website here, or in-person starting Sept. 10 from the following locations:

City Hall West

333 N. Mark Stall Place

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

City Hall, Office of Community Engagement (3rd Floor)

150 N. Capitol Blvd.

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Ada County Sheriff's Office – Driver's License Offices