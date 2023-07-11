Boise Police Department implements steps to ensure a diverse and inclusive culture

BOISE, Idaho — In November 2022, Boise residents learned that retired police captain Matthew Bryngelson, who had been on the force for nearly 24 years, was openly affiliated with a National white supremacist organization called America Renaissance.

This discovery led Boise city officials to have concerns that there may be a deeper problem within the Boise Police Department and it was decided the city needed the situation investigated.

The city and Mayor Lauren McLean contracted Michael Bromwich from the Washington D.C. law firm Steptoe & Johnson, at the cost of over $500,000, to investigate the incident and probe the department for racism and determine if it had unhealthy or discriminatory culture.

In May, Bromwich presented his findings and made recommendations on what believes are required to create better practices and define clearer accountability.

Though Bromwich identified issues in hiring, promotions, and training during the course of the investigation, he contended that he had not had the time nor the opportunity to review documentation or complete both internal and external interviews regarding Boise policing, leaving him to say that his overall findings were presented without a high level of confidence.

However, it appeared to be more than enough for the council to end the contract and move forward internally, leaving some to speculate that the city was not prepared to commit any more funds to the investigation.

During Tuesday's Boise City Council meeting, Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar, his leadership team, and the Office of Police Accountability outlined the steps they are planning to take based on Bromwich's recommendations.

Nicole Schafer, the Interim Director of the OPA, announced that outside council for the OPA will be reviewing the documents associated with the investigation to determine if there is any evidence that Bryngelson's beliefs impacted his role while a member of the BPD and if they have any residual impact on the department. They believe that current funding in the OPA should be adequate to cover the needs of the investigation.

Deputy Chief Tammany Brooks discussed four areas of information requested by the council to address issues highlighted by the Bromwich team.

Recruitment . In addition to engaging quality recruits, the hiring process maintains hiring standards of the written exam, physical readiness, and oral interview. If recommended, the department has reinstituted the polygraph, as well as maintaining background checks and medical reviews. Probationary recruits will have academy training, field training and complete a defined probationary period.

. In addition to engaging quality recruits, the hiring process maintains hiring standards of the written exam, physical readiness, and oral interview. If recommended, the department has reinstituted the polygraph, as well as maintaining background checks and medical reviews. Probationary recruits will have academy training, field training and complete a defined probationary period. Promotional Process includes a written exam, practical assessments, peer review, and the Chief's review, all while following the processes outlined by the Collective Labor Agreement. Captain's promotions are not subject to the Collective Labor Agreement regulations.

includes a written exam, practical assessments, peer review, and the Chief's review, all while following the processes outlined by the Collective Labor Agreement. Captain's promotions are not subject to the Collective Labor Agreement regulations. External Speaking Process , addressing policy requirements on speaking as a representative of the department or otherwise, and conduct expectations.

, addressing policy requirements on speaking as a representative of the department or otherwise, and conduct expectations. Complaints. Revised policy on how internal employees of the department can file complaints against other members of the department or professional staff.

Chief Winegar then spoke to the action items that the department will put in place.

Critical Incident Task Force (CITF) Process . Revised in November 2022, immediately collaboration with the Office of Internal Affairs process and internal investigation with a goal to decrease timelines for review, with an understanding that there can be delays with tests and reports that are beyond the control of the BPD. BPD is working with Coroner and labs to accelerate some of the current concerns causing delays.

. Revised in November 2022, immediately collaboration with the Office of Internal Affairs process and internal investigation with a goal to decrease timelines for review, with an understanding that there can be delays with tests and reports that are beyond the control of the BPD. BPD is working with Coroner and labs to accelerate some of the current concerns causing delays. Body Camera Video . Policy is in draft form addressing issues of when officers are expected to activate, to mute or unmute during incidents, as recommended by the Bromwich team. Also establishing guidelines for reviewing and auditing body camera video footage. The department is working to acquire technology that automatically activates the body camera upon deployment of a weapon or taser.

. Policy is in draft form addressing issues of when officers are expected to activate, to mute or unmute during incidents, as recommended by the Bromwich team. Also establishing guidelines for reviewing and auditing body camera video footage. The department is working to acquire technology that automatically activates the body camera upon deployment of a weapon or taser. Exit Interviews . Implement exit interviews for members leaving the department, giving them an opportunity to report concerns and provide feedback to the administration. Exit interviews will be conducted by Human Resources personnel.

. Implement exit interviews for members leaving the department, giving them an opportunity to report concerns and provide feedback to the administration. Exit interviews will be conducted by Human Resources personnel. Performance Reviews. Working to implement formal annual performance reviews, currently non-existent. Due to the CLA, raises are not impacted by reviews and they were deemed inefficient. Re-implementation goals are to set clear standards and expectations, document positive performances, identify growth opportunities, and aid in promotional processes.

The council was complimentary of the development of personnel procedures and upgrades within the police department and in addressing the recommendations regarding the report presented by Bromwich.

