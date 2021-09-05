Boise Police Department charges Saturday night shooting suspect with Aggravated Battery

BOISE, Idaho — A suspect is charged with Aggravated Battery after brandishing a pistol in downtown Boise, according to a press release from the Boise Police Department.

The press release says Ada County Dispatch received a report of the suspect, Ethan Byrd, 26, of Boise, "yelling and cursing at the calling party and brandishing a pistol before leaving the area" at the 900 block of Miller St.

BPD officers responded to the area, then seeing a man matching Byrd's description yelling at other subjects before hearing a gunshot.

BPD's press release says Byrd was later seen holding a pistol in his hand. The release also says evidence indicates that Byrd's alleged victim saw him draw the gun during the aforementioned verbal altercation and confronted the victim, shooting the victim in the leg. Boise Police says Byrd appeared to be intoxicated, ignoring commands, and fled from the officers calling to him. Byrd was eventually taken into custody and transported to the Ada County Jail; Byrd is charged with Aggravated Battery, Use of a Deadly Weapon in Commission of a Felony and Carrying a Weapon While Under the Influence.

The press release from Boise Police says the victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.