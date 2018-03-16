Boise Police: Capitol Blvd. hit-and-run driver caused tens of thousand dollars in damage

Boise, ID - Boise Police investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding the driver of a pickup truck involved in a hit-and-run crash that caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage Saturday night and prompted the closure of Capitol Blvd for several hours, according to a Boise Police Department news release.

Another vehicle pulled over during the incident and two people recorded part of the crash on video. It shows few details, but it does show the suspect vehicle becoming hooked on a cable before driving away.

Just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday, the driver of a pickup traveling south on Capitol Blvd. drove off the street and eventually over a raised divider and a curb.

“The truck caused major damage when it struck utility poles and other property on the southeast corner of the intersection of S. Capitol Blvd, W. Boise Ave and W. University Drive,” the release said. “As you can see in the video, the truck became hooked on a cable and backed into a pole before driving away. Power lines, as well as fiber optic lines and other landscaping items, were damaged in the crash. Repair costs are expected to total tens of thousands of dollars.”

The vehicle is believed to be a dark-colored, GMC pickup truck with an extended cab. It is also believed to be 2010 model or newer. The truck is missing a side mirror and likely has additional damage to the driver’s front corner and the back of the truck, the release said.

Anyone with information about the truck or the driver is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677), www.343COPS.com, or leave a tip using the “P3 Tips” app for your mobile device.

