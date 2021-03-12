Boise Police asking for information after reported armed robbery

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police is investigating an armed robbery that they said happened at a business near W. State Street and N. Horseshoe Bend Road after midnight.

Police say the suspect pointed a gun at the person working the store and demanded money. The suspect then hit the employee with another object, causing minor injuries, before running from the business, according to a press release. Police searched the area and worked to find additional witnesses, but were not able to find the suspect.

Police describe the suspect as a white man in his early 20's, around 5'7" with a thin build. The suspect was wearing a black hoodie, baggie dark pants, maroon backpack, black shoes with white soles, a white or gray rag hanging from his pants pocket, yellow sunglasses and a green face mask.

The release says evidence suggests the suspect ran north of State Street on Utahna Road. Boise Police Violent Crime Unit detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to call dispatch at 208-377-6790 or CrimeStoppers at 208-343-COPS. You can also use the CrimeStoppers website or leave a tip using the P3 Tips app on your phone.