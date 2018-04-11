Boise Police arrest three on felony drug, weapon charges

BOISE, ID - Three men have been booked into the Ada County Jail on a number of felony drug possession and trafficking charges after Boise Police officers responded to a call of suspicious subjects outside a west Boise business.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, patrol officers responded to reports of suspicious subjects outside a business near the intersection of Cole Road and Franklin Roads.

An Ada County Sheriff’s Deputy K-9 Unit also responded to the call.

“An open-air sniff around the vehicle that belonged to the men resulted in a positive alert to the possible presence of drugs,” said a Boise Police news release.

“When officers searched the vehicle, they located over 400 grams of a white crystal substance which tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine. Officers also located a loaded firearm in the vehicle, as well as drug paraphernalia items. Upon investigation, officers also located information that the men had tried to destroy controlled substance evidence as police were arriving on scene,” the release added.

One of the men, identified as Kendall Wellard, 26, of Boise, was also in possession of approximately 25 grams of suspected heroin, and struggled with officers as they attempted to detain him, the report said.

Wellard now faces felony charges of trafficking meth, trafficking heroin, being a convicted felon in possession of a weapon, and destroying evidence. He was also charged with misdemeanors of possessing drug paraphernalia and resisting officers.

Jordan Korona, 25, of Newport Beach, California, was charged with trafficking meth, possessing a controlled substance, and destroying evidence. All are felonies. He was also charged with a misdemeanor of drug paraphernalia possession.

Patrick Maahs, 28, of Hermiston, Oregon was arrested for felony trafficking meth, destroying evidence, and being a convicted felon in possession of a weapon. He also faces a drug paraphernalia possession misdemeanor charge.