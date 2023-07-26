Boise Police arrest suspect for kidnapping and battery

BOISE, Idaho — Police were looking for Craig Stevenson for his involvement in a stabbing on July 25 when he fled the scene of the crime. Officers gave chase before taking Stevenson into custody, where it was discovered that he had a knife.

Officers then found evidence that two victims, a man and a woman, had been held against their will by Stevenson who had left the male victim with significant injuries. Both kidnapping victims were able to escape the scene, with the male victim now in stable condition at a local hospital.

“I am grateful my officers were able to safely take a violent subject into custody in this case. All officers and BPD Crime Lab personnel investigating this incident performed admirably under difficult circumstances, ultimately apprehending a dangerous felon who had only recently been released from prison when he committed this violent act,” said Chief Ron Winegar.

Stevenson is also being treated in a local hospital for an unrelated medical condition before being booked into the Ada County Jail where the 30-year-old faces charges of aggravated battery, and two counts of kidnapping.