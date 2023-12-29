Boise Police are encouraging everyone to be smart and stay safe this New Year's Eve weekend

BOISE, Idaho — This New Year’s Eve the Boise Police Department reminds you to celebrate safely and responsibly.

If your plans include alcohol, BPD asks that you please plan for a safe way home.

According to data from the Idaho Transportation Department 248 people have died in crashes on our roads so far in 2023, which is up from 215 last year. Unfortunately, alcohol or drug impairment is one of the common contributing factors.

“Drunk drivers on the road pose a threat to other drivers, vehicle passengers, and pedestrians, don’t let your night take a turn for the worse by drinking and driving,” said Boise Police Sgt. Jason Pietrzak.

BPD recommends the following safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

· Plan a safe way home before your celebrations begin. If it is your turn to be the designated driver, take that role seriously, your friends are relying on you.

· If you’re impaired, use a taxi, Uber, Lyft, or call a sober friend or family member to get home safely.

“This New Year’s Eve we need all eyes on the road and that also means if you see something, say something. We encourage drivers who notice possible impaired driving to call 911,” said Sgt. Pietrzak. “If possible and safe to do so, write down license plates, and get a description of the vehicle and its direction of travel.”

Sober drivers are encouraged to:

· Call 9-1-1 if you see a possible drunk driver on the road.

· Watch for impaired pedestrians.

· Stay focused on the road and remain vigilant.

According to data from the Idaho Office of Highway Safety, last year in Idaho there were 1,818 impaired driving crashes, and 110 people were killed.

“A traffic ticket or DUI charge could cost you hundreds of dollars but crashes resulting in injury or death are far worse. Don’t risk any of it this New Years Eve,” warned Sgt. Pietrzak.

