Boise Police: Anti-Semitic graffiti found in east Boise park

Anti-Semitic graffiti was found at a park in east Boise Wednesday morning, according to Boise Police Department.

Police report officers were made aware of the graffiti at a city park on S. Walnut Street around 10 a.m. Wednesday and began investigations. BPD officials say they have been in communications with leaders in the Jewish community.

removed the markings in coordination with our officers. We have been in touch with Jewish community leaders since the incident this morning to express our commitment to standing up against hate in our community and conducting a thorough investigation. (2/2) — Boise PD (@BoisePD) February 9, 2022

“Our city is being tested by hate again. Antisemitic graffiti was found in a city park this morning. While the graffiti has been removed, a persistent menace remains, which requires action across this community. As we have done before, we need to come together and stand up for our values,” Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said in a statement. “The City of Boise is acting on multiple fronts to combat hate and extremism to ensure everyone’s safety. We are working to bring leaders together, so that with our shared strength, we can better work to defeat hate, support all Boiseans, and build a more equitable, welcoming city for everyone.”