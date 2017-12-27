Boise PD warns against throwing away trash

Boise, ID - You might be thinking about getting rid of all those boxes from Christmas gifts, but it may not be a good idea.

Boise Police Department said you shouldn't pile up empty boxes from holiday gifts on your curb for trash or recycle pick-up.

They say it advertises all your new, expensive gifts like Tvs, laptops and game systems which makes it evident for thieves looking for a big score.



"If you have some trusted neighbors, neighborhood watch, if somebody is in your subdivision that doesn't look like they belong and they are doing something that makes you a little bit nervous please let nonemergency dispatch know about that."

Boise Police Department said to break down the boxes or cut them up to fit inside your trash or recycle bin.Consider putting the trash out the morning of pick-up and not the night before. They also said it's a good idea to keep an inventory and take pictures of items in your house in the case of a burglary.