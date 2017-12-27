Boise PD wants to remind public to use crime app

Boise, ID - Boise Police want to send out a message to the public this holiday season.

They want to remind people to utilize their Crime Stopper app.

Crime Stopper spokesman said that they put a lot of emphasis on the app in schools and while the school year might not be in session young adults can still report crimes that they see in their neighborhood. Especially with New Years Eve coming up there might be more cases of underage drinking.

"We could have alcohol overdoses, prescription drug overdoses, fights, thefts, and these things happen all the time so if we can prevent it anonymously, people don't have to be threatened or harassed," said Ted Arnold, Boise Crime Stoppers.



Arnold said kid's group of friends are usually in the know before a crime happens.