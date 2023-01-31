Watch Now
News

Actions

Boise PD searching for suspects wanted in connection to armed robbery

Boise Police Department
Idaho News 6
Boise Police Department
Posted at 4:10 PM, Jan 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-31 18:10:04-05

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in finding two suspects wanted in connection to an armed robbery that happened in the 3500 block of W. Rose Hill on Tuesday afternoon.

The suspects are described as being white male adults. One was wearing a blue sweatshirt and gray sweatpants, the other wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants and black and white basketball shoes.

Police say the suspects were wearing full masks, displayed a weapon and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

BPD requests those with doorbell cameras or other surveillance in the area of Latah, Cassia, Rose Hill and Roosevelt to please check for images that may have captured the suspects.

Please ask anyone who sees the suspects or has any information to call 911.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light