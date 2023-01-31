Boise PD searching for suspects wanted in connection to armed robbery

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in finding two suspects wanted in connection to an armed robbery that happened in the 3500 block of W. Rose Hill on Tuesday afternoon.

The suspects are described as being white male adults. One was wearing a blue sweatshirt and gray sweatpants, the other wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants and black and white basketball shoes.

Police say the suspects were wearing full masks, displayed a weapon and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

BPD requests those with doorbell cameras or other surveillance in the area of Latah, Cassia, Rose Hill and Roosevelt to please check for images that may have captured the suspects.

Please ask anyone who sees the suspects or has any information to call 911.