Boise PD asking for help locating missing 10-year-old

Boise Police Department
Posted at 9:34 AM, Aug 14, 2023
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is asking the public for help if anyone has information about a missing 10-year-old girl.

Last seen Sunday evening near the 2500 block of N. Arthur Street, 10-year-old girl Arayah has brown hair with blond tips and was wearing a baggy gray shirt with "Barbie" written on it, shorts, and possibly not wearing shoes.

Anyone who has seen or has information on Arayah is asked to contact Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.

