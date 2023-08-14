Boise PD asking for help locating missing 10-year-old

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is asking the public for help if anyone has information about a missing 10-year-old girl.

Last seen Sunday evening near the 2500 block of N. Arthur Street, 10-year-old girl Arayah has brown hair with blond tips and was wearing a baggy gray shirt with "Barbie" written on it, shorts, and possibly not wearing shoes.

BPD is looking for a missing 10-year-old named Arayah. She ran away last night and hasn’t returned home. She was last seen near the 2500 block of N. Arthur St. wearing a baggy gray shirt with “Barbie” written on it, shorts, and possibly no shoes. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/70Pxl4BgHY — Boise PD (@BoisePD) August 14, 2023

Anyone who has seen or has information on Arayah is asked to contact Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.