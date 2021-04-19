Boise Parks and Rec opens registration for summer activities

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Parks and Recreation announced registration for summer activities is now open for Boise residents. Non-residents can register for various programs and volunteer opportunities on April 21.

The Parks and Rec team is focused on small group sizes, physically distancing and outdoor opportunities when possible, with health and safety protocols in place. For more information about summer programs and links to register, click here.

“We’re excited to be able to offer classes and camps to keep the community active and engaged this summer,” said Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway. “Health and safety are top of mind in everything we do and after a long year of cancelations due to COVID-19, our team is looking forward to a safe and fun summer.”

New classes and camps include roller derby and sailing. Popular offerings include art, dance, theater and Zoo Boise events. The Outdoor Preschool Program is expanding to west Boise with fall sessions at Boise Urban Garden School.

Boise Parks and Recreation’s Adaptive Recreation program for kids and adults provides a wide range of programs for people with disabilities. One-day AdVenture activities include bike rides, dinner and a movie and a foothills hike and dinner.

Volunteer events are updated regularly online and participants can choose from one-time activities or recurring volunteer programs. Park and facility reservations are also open for the year.

To register for summer activities click here, call 208-608-7680 or visit Parks and Rec's administration office in Ann Morrison Park to sign-up in person. Summer 2021 programs and reservations could be changed or canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions and safety precautions. Boise Parks and Rec will monitor the situation and coordinate with state and local health officials through the season.